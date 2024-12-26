TPD data shows Tucson's most dangerous intersections by number of crashes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This holiday season, the Arizona Department of Transportation has reminded folks to celebrate with safe driving.

The suggestion comes during a year where the City of Tucson has recorded a whopping 5,684 crashes to date.

In light of traffic safety, we are looking at data provided by the city on which intersections within Tucson were the most dangerous in 2024.

Tucson Police Department records trends in traffic incidents, including traffic collisions. The resulting reports break down the data to show the number of crashes at specific Tucson intersections.

Tucson’s most dangerous intersections for traffic collisions are ranked as:



Golf Links and Swan: 32 crashes Broadway and Wilmot: 27 crashes Golf Links and Craycroft: 21 crashes Golf Links and Wilmot 21: crashes Broadway and Pantano: 20 crashes

According to data from TPD, 121 crashes have been reported so far this year at the above cross streets.

At Broadway and Pantano, 20 incidents were reported, making it the fifth most dangerous intersection. That number includes a collision earlier this year, where a boy was hit by a car while riding a scooter.

Two intersections along Golf Links Road, one at South Craycroft and one at South Wilmot, reportedly had 21 incidents each in 2024, putting them at No. 3 and No. 4 on the list.

During the same week in April, three people were taken to the hospital with serious and life-threatening injuries from crashes at each intersection.



Golf Links Reopens After Crash

Broadway and Wilmot, another major east-side intersection and No. 2 on the list, has had 27 crashes so far in 2024, including one at the beginning of November, when a 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed.

The intersection at Golf Links and Swan, which was ranked No. 1, had the highest number of crashes for this year, and also had the highest total number of crashes when compared to other intersections in Tucson, from 2018 until today.

TPD reported 32 crashes as of Christmas Day, and 233 total since 2018.

The weekend following Christmas is often when state road authorities make a big push for safety regardless of where you’re driving.

ADOT is encouraging anyone planning to hit the road for the holidays to rest up, drive with care, and stay alert.

For more on holiday road safety, visit the website for the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Anyone looking to explore the Tucson Police Crime Analysis Data can visit policeanalysis.tucsonaz.gov/.