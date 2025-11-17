Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
86-year-old passenger involved in Eastside crash dies in hospital

The 86-year-old passenger of a Lexus sedan that was involved in a car crash on Tucson's east side on Nov. 8, died from her injuries in hospital Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, the sedan was attempting a left turn from southbound Craycroft Road onto eastbound Broadway Boulevard when it was struck by a Hyundai hatchback that was traveling northbound on Craycroft.

Hawa Klein, the passenger in the sedan, was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Tucson Police were notified that she died from her injuries Sunday.

The investigation is ongoing. No citations or arrests have been made at this time.

