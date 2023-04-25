UArizona College of Law cancels in-person classes again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following what University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins is calling "an abundance of caution," the James. E. Rogers College of Law will be holding classes remotely through Wednesday, April 26, which is the end of its semester.

Two weeks ago, the school also canceled its Monday - Wednesday in-person learning, telling the public only that the building was still accessible and there was no "direct threat" at the time.

The school says the college will remain open during this time, but classes themselves will be virtual. According to Robbins—in a letter sent to College of Law students, faculty and staff over the weekend—the university believes there is no credible or specific threat at this time. Instead, he says the move to online learning is due to "members of law enforcement and our campus safety officials examin[ing] a possible threat."

Robbins says the following steps were taken after the first threat, Monday, April 10:



additional security at the College of Law

the person "who precipitated these events" beginning Monday, April 10, is prohibited from entering campus

a CatCard is required to enter College of Law buildings

Following the vague partial closure, some questioned the university's transparency when it comes to safety, especially in light of the October on-campus murder of hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner, and the release of a report saying the university lacked proper systems for threat response.

Full text of the letter Robbins shared with College of Law students, staff and faculty over the weekend:

Dear College of Law Community,



We write today to share with you an update on our plans as we move forward to the end of this semester.



As you know, two weeks ago, the College of Law transitioned to remote learning for a few days as members of law enforcement and our campus safety officials examined a possible threat. To be clear, we believe there is no specific nor credible threat to our community at this time.



However, we have received direct requests and concerns from many members of our law school community, including requests that we share whatever information we are able to, and we want you to know that we understand and appreciate all of them.



In our continued effort to act with an abundance of caution and to provide maximum flexibility for our community, we have made two decisions that will affect our operations in coming weeks. The steps we outline below are intended to allow each of us to focus on care of ourselves and one another as we close out the semester.



Our College of Law personnel and appropriate UA entities and colleagues have partnered throughout in monitoring concerns raised, seeking more complete information, and working with individuals in the direct circle of impact.



Here are two updates:



First, all classes that were scheduled to meet in-person at the College of Law on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of this week will meet via Zoom. As a reminder, Wednesday, April 26, is our last day of classes. Classes, clinics, and externships that are scheduled to meet in-person not being held on the College of Law campus are not affected by this decision.



Second, for the same reasons stated above, we ask all supervisors to attempt to accommodate all Work From Home requests from College of Law employees through graduation.



While we are taking these steps, the College remains open. If you are working or planned to work in law school buildings today, it is safe to do so. Additionally, should you choose to work and study at the College in coming weeks, we welcome that. We've already taken steps to make sure that it is safe to do so. These steps include:

providing additional security presence at the College.

prohibiting the person who precipitated these events that began on Monday, April 10, from campus.

requiring an active CatCard for entrance to College of Law buildings. As a reminder:

Students, please look out for instructions from your professors about the details for individual classes.

Faculty, if you need assistance moving your classes to Zoom, please contact IT support.

In addition, all exams have already been switched to remote. Please visit the Examinations page for the latest schedule. To reiterate: we believe there is no specific nor credible threat to our community at this time. We encourage everyone to take advantage of services available as they continue to process the uncertainty and vulnerability events like this understandably unearth. The College of Law and University continue to offer the following resources for our community:

Students have access to Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS). See https://caps.arizona.edu/.

Students have a private coaching and psychotherapy practice offering confidential counseling sessions at no cost or through student insurance. Details have been shared with College of Law students.

Internal College of Law student support professionals.

Employee Assistance Counseling (ComPsych) - Faculty and staff, please visit the Employee Assistance Counseling Page for information about free and confidential one-on-one counseling available 24/7 through ComPsych. See Life & Work Connections, www.lifework.arizona.edu/counseling. 877-327-2362. Thank you for your patience as we continue to ensure that all concerns are being heard and appropriate steps are being taken.

