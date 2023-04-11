UArizona College of Law classes canceled after threats to the school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of Law canceled all in-person classes after a threat was made to the school on Monday. Classes will be online on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There was not and is not a direct threat at this time, and employees were given the choice to continue to work in the building or work from home," Pam Scott, the associate vice president of external communications, said.

No other details were given at this time when KGUN9 reached out for an interview.