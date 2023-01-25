Two Tucson restaurants land in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places To Eat'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — 2022 was a big year for Tucson restaurants—between several James Beard nominees, and recognition for local eateries in the New York Times and Food and Wine Magazine, the Old Pueblo food scene received national attention.

Now in 2023, two more Tucson restaurants are seeing the spotlight in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list, taking the #8 and #26 spots.

Tumerico, 2526 E. 6th St., received top ten honors on the list for its "Latin Inspired Vegan & Vegetarian Food."

Well known in the Tucson community for its plant-based cuisine, Tumerico focuses on using local ingredients for it's vegetarian take on classic dishes like tacos al pastor, ropa vieja and mole.

Tumerico has a second location at the corner of 4th Street and 4th Avenue.

Placing at #26 on the list is Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe, 2530 N. First Ave.

The eatery keeps limited hours, closing by 3 p.m. on most days, and say their menu is partly inspired by their roots based in Nogales, Sonora.

Despite the daytime-only hours, the restaurant's menu is loaded with selection—breakfast favorites include their breakfast-stuffed poblano pepper and chilaquiles share a menu alongside vegetarian offerings, desserts and their signature cafe de olla.

The Yelp 'Top 100' is a curated list, compiled after the company reached out to select Yelp users for favorite restaurants.

The site, which is a user-driver restaurant review site, ranked those suggestions against the website's overall user reviews, ratings and geographic representation.

RELATED TEAM COVERAGE:

