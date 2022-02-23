Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Three Tucson chefs named 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists

items.[0].image.alt
Images from Bocatacos.com
Boca Tacos chef to compete on Top Chef
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 15:35:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Tucson chefs have been named semifinalists in the 2022 James Beard Awards.

According to a James Beard Foundation press release, the semifinalists include:

Don Guerra of Barrio Bread, up for Outsanding Baker

  • John Martinez, Tito & Pep, up for Best Chef: Southwest
  • Maria Mazon, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, up for Best Chef: Southwest.
  • Don Guerra, Barrio Bread, up for Outstanding Baker

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!