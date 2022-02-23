Three Tucson chefs named 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Tucson chefs have been named semifinalists in the 2022 James Beard Awards.
BIG NEWS: Tucson has not one, nor two, but THREE 2022 @beardfoundation semifinalists! Congrats to @barriobreadco + @bocatacos + Tito & Pep for their nods. Fingers crossed they make the semis!— Tucson AZ (@VisitTucsonAZ) February 23, 2022
📸: Tucson City of Gastronomy https://t.co/MXR25Hf0JA pic.twitter.com/U8YIzEinrz
According to a James Beard Foundation press release, the semifinalists include:
Don Guerra of Barrio Bread, up for Outsanding Baker
- John Martinez, Tito & Pep, up for Best Chef: Southwest
- Maria Mazon, BOCA Tacos y Tequila, up for Best Chef: Southwest.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
