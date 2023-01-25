Chef Wendy Garcia of Tumerico, La Chaiteria is a James Beard semifinalist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Chef Wendy Garcia of Tumerico and La Chaiteria is in the running for 'Best Chef in the Southwest' as a James Beard 2023 semifinalist.

The James Beard Foundation held an open call, asking for nominations. She is up against 19 others for the title.

According to Tucson Foodie, Chef Garcia is the owner of Tumerico, with two locations at 2526 E. 6th St. and 402 E. Fourth Ave. It is consistently recognized for its vegan and vegetarian food, spiced with traditional Mexican flavorings.

Her second restaurant La Chaiteria is located at 1002 W. Congress St. It also serves Latin inspired food, plus some vegan and vegetarian options.

“It’s about family. I just wanted to recreate those plates that I made when I was growing up, but make them vegan,” Chef Garcia previously told KGUN 9.

The James Beard Foundation says it will announce final nominees on Wednesday, March 29, and give out restaurant and chef awards on Monday, June 5.