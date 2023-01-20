Borderlands Brewing collaborates with Chef Maria Mazon

Borderlands Brewing Company and local celebrity chef, Maria Mazon team up to create a new culinary experience by bringing a kitchen to the brewery. Their newest location is in the Sam Hughes neighborhood on Sixth St.

“This project has been a long time coming, it’s always been in the works for Maria and I to really get together and go on a joint venture," said Ayla Kapahi, Head Brewer at Borderlands.

Chef Maria Mazon is the Executive Chef and Owner of BOCA Tacos y Tequila. In 2020 and 2021, Maria became a James Beard Award semi-finalist for Best Chef in the Southwest Region.

Mazon wants to introduce unique flavors and exotic ingredients to Borderlands. The menu at will consist of new items like chilaquiles, enmoladas, ensalada verde, chicharrones, and much more.

“Boca and Borderlands downtown the parents of Borderlands Sam Hughes," said Mazon.

Borderlands Sam Hughes will be hosting their grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. at 2500 E 6th St. Tucson, Arizona 85716.