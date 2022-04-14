Food and Wine Magazine recognizes Tucson as one of the 'Next Great Food Cities'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Food and Wine Magazine is recognizing Tucson as one of the "Next Great Food Cities" in America.
It highlighted spots like the 100-year-old El Charro Café, La Estrella Bakery, Tacos Apson, La Indita and St. Mary's Mexican Food, complimenting their excellence and uniqueness.
If looking for a Sonoran hot dog, the magazine recommends El Güero Canelo, BK Tacos , and Ruiz Hot Dogs Los Chipilones for finding the best option.
Noodleholics, Barrio Bread, 5 Points Market & Restaurant, Anello and Monsoon Chocolate are also recommended for "carblovers" visiting the area.
In 2015, UNESCO named Tucson a City of Gastronomy for the variety and quality of food in the area.
This recognition lands Tucson a place in the magazine's special May travel issue.
For a full listing, please visit FoodAndWine.com.
