TPD says it may pursue manslaughter charges in cases of fentanyl deaths

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Counter Narcotics Alliance (CNA) drug task force says the City of Tucson saw more than 400 fentanyl overdoses in 2022, and about half those were fatal.

CNA authorities say the deadly nature of the drug may lead to the pursuit of more manslaughter charges, as well as trafficking charges, when it comes to fentanyl enforcement.

"We are aggressively working to link fentanyl dealers to a victim's death and if that's your business in this city, you can rest assured we have a team of investigators that are going to work tirelessly around-the-clock to identify those dealers whose product resulted in somebody's death," said Tucson Police Lieutenant Justin Lane, who works as the Counter Narcotics Alliance Deputy Commander.

Lane has more than 20 years with the TPD. He calls the high level of fentanyl-related activity "unprecedented."

The alliance is a multi-jurisdictional task force that serves not only Tucson, but greater Pima County. When looking at the county as a whole, the number of fentanyl-related cases jumps to more than 1,000, with 316 deaths last year attributed to the drug.

Tucson's proximity to the border has placed the region in the crosshairs of the cartels, CNA says. That fact, in combination with the deadly effects of the drug, makes fentanyl one of the agency's highest concerns.

It only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to kill someone. CNA investigators report over half the counterfeit pills in Tucson contain that deadly amount.

"We're certainly seeing that happen with fentanyl at a unprecedented level, in addition to the traditional narcotics that we usually deal with—cocaine, methamphetamines and then of course marijuana," Lane told KGUN 9.

Tucson Police, along with Border Patrol and the DEA seized millions of fentanyl pills last year.

RELATED TEAM COVERAGE:

