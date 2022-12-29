Cochise County plans to save lives through opioid addiction education

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to expand its opioid education efforts.

CCSO received a $250,000 grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s office. It's money that comes from a settlement between the state and four pharmaceutical distributors.

Sheriff Mark Dannels said with the increase in fentanyl, heroine and other drug-related deaths, it’s important to bring awareness to the community.

The idea is to have law enforcement speak to schools and at public events to better inform residents.

“Every law enforcement officer, whether it be a deputy, a trooper or an officer, already is pretty well educated on what is going on in our community," said Dannels. "So taking them out of a patrol car and putting them in a classroom to talk to kids is the most beneficial thing you can do. And that’s what we are planning to do. If we can save a life, one life, we’ve done something positive.”

They plan to begin the program by february and the costs are covered through june.

RELATED: Opioid antidotes in UArizona Frat Houses