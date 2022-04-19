Border Patrol K9 sniffs out enough fentanyl to kill all of Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting 12 pounds of fentanyl busted Monday morning.

A K9 unit sniffed out this narcotic at the Nogales station's I-19 checkpoint.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin exclaimed, "Just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal!"

Since one pound equals about 453,592 milligrams, the amount confiscated is enough to kill 2.7 million people.

That's more than the amount of Arizonans living in Pima County.

Chief Modlin confirms the driver is a Mexican national who faces criminal charges.

