Owner gets prison time for dealing fentanyl out of food truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local food truck vendor is serving four and a half years in prison for selling fentanyl out of his food truck.

Court records reveal police ran surveillance on Jose Nunley senior and his son Joshua Martin Nunley in October 2021.

Jose Nunley has since pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation of possession of a narcotic.

Documents show officers watched as his son sold fentanyl at his father's taco truck parked at the corner of North Alvernon Way and East 5th Street.

Once police had enough evidence, they searched Joshua Martin Nunley's home.

Officers confirm methamphetamine, cocaine, crack, suboxone and more than 300 fentanyl pills were found inside of a safe.

Investigators say they also found close to $2,000 in cash and 50 new bottles of alcohol while searching the home.

Documents reveal Joshua Nunley admitted to selling two-thousand fentanyl pills a month. He also admitted to taking stolen alcohol bottles in to trade for drugs.

The court will sentence Joshua Nunley on Thursday, Jan. 26.