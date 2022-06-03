Narcan distribution sites in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is aiming to reduce the number of opioid overdose deaths in the community by making Narcan more readily available and free.

For individuals seeing naloxone, it is available at pharmacies across the state.

Distribution sites are located on the map below.

Narcan is one brand of Naloxone, a medication used to temporarily reverse an opioid overdose, that can be administered as an intranasal spray. The medication is only effective for overdoses involving opioids such as heroin or prescription pain relievers (e.g. oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl, hydrocodone, and methadone).

Organizations serving the community that wish to schedule a naloxone administration training can contact Pima County.

The Community Mental Health and Addiction (CMHA) Program stores and distributes Narcan to the county, and supplies the medication to local agencies.

Arizona Department of Health Services provides the stock of Narcan to CMHA.

For more information, visit the Pima County Website.