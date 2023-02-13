Child murder trial begins in death of 6-year-old Isabel Celis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Isabel Celis disappeared from her parents' home on Tucson’s east side in 2012. Tomorrow, Christopher Clements' trial for her murder is set to begin.

The disappearance and search for the young girl prompted national and international news coverage.

So how do you pick a jury that will not be influenced by such a high profile case?

Defense attorney Mike Piccarreta is not involved with this case. He says often potential jurors do not have much advanced knowledge even in widely reported cases.

He says the key is for jurors to abide by the judge’s order to consider only what they hear in court, and not try to research the case on their own.

“I was on a jury once that you really feel the weight and responsibility of trying to be fair, most people. So, you know, I think people do try to do the best they can. And almost always they come up with a result that's not unreasonable.”



Mike Piccarreta, Defense Attorney

Clements is already convicted in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez. He’s been sentenced to life without parole in that case. The 13-year-old’s remains were found in a remote part of Pima County very near where Isabel Celis' remains were found.

Clements actually led investigators to Celis' remains. He was trying to cut a deal on an unrelated criminal case. Investigators say Clements told them even though he knew the body’s location he had nothing to do with the 6-year-old’s disappearance and death.

