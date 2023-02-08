Christopher Clements to face second murder trial

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Previous coverage of the first murder trial in the video player above.
Christopher Clements is appearing in court Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a second murder trial where he'll face three varying felony charges.
Court documents reveal his trial is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and should last 18 court days. The Honorable Judge James Marner, Division 10 will oversee the trial.
Marner presided over the previous Clements murder trial in September, in which Clements was found guilty for the murder of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.
Attorneys Tracy Miller and Chris Ward are acting on behalf of the state of Arizona. Lawyers Joseph DiRoberto and Eric Kessler are defending Clements.
He faces the following charges:
- First degree murder
- Class one felony
- Kidnapping a minor under fifteen, a dangerous crime against children
- Class two felony
- Burglary in the second degree
- Class three felony
The Pima County Superior Court system will select a fair and impartial jury Thursday, Feb. 9 and Friday, Feb 10.
Though standard trial days are Tuesday through Friday, court documents clarify if the jury were to deliberate on a Monday, their verdict would get delivered the same day.
