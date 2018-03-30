One year since Isabel Celis' remains found

TUCSON, Ariz. - Saturday marks the anniversary of the day Tucson Police investigators announced they found the remains of 6-year-old Isabel Celis.

Celis went missing from her eastside home in April of 2012.

Investigators found her remains in a remote area of Pima County in 2017.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus could not release details about what led investigators to the remains of the young girl but did say they did not find them by "happenstance."

Chief Magnus says the investigation into the case of Isabel Celis is on-going and anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or 88-CRIME immediately.

Celis' parents have since moved from their home, near Broadway and Craycroft, from where Isabel went missing.

