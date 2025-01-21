Rep. Juan Ciscomani expects productive legislative session with Trump in office

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A republican moving into the White House is a welcome change for Congressman Juan Ciscomani (R-6), who enters his second term representing Congressional District 6 with what he and many fellow party members are calling a 'mandate'.

"A very exciting time to be up here. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I am energized to do what we came up here to do," Ciscomani tells me.

I spoke with him last week from his Capitol Hill office. He said that with Donald Trump back in the Oval Office, he expects more of his own bills to make it to the President's desk.

"The enthusiasm is real, the leadership is also very real," Ciscomani said. "Now again, when we know the work that we do, Pat, can go to the Senate, get passed in the Senate as well, and get signed by the executive office of President Trump—that means the work is a lot more meaningful because it can make it all the way through."

Ciscomani says he's already focused on the border. He has just been appointed Vice Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, helping shape the budget for Customs and Border Protection.

"The influence is going to come from the appropriations side. We can come up with a lot of good ideas, but if we don't have the resources for that, then they go nowhere. I'm not only on the committee of Homeland Security on the appropriations side, but I'm the vice chair of that."

RELATED | CBP One app goes offline as Trump returns to power

Across the aisle, Southern Arizona's long-time Congressman Grijalva (D - 7) is serving what will be his final term. His office shared the following statement on President Trump's second inauguration today:

“President Trump has begun his four years with a grift on the American people by launching a cryptocurrency the night before his inauguration. This is a brazen and unethical money grab that will leave his unsuspecting supporters to pay the tab.



"Make no mistake— this presidency is already putting the needs of Trump himself and his billionaire tech friends ahead of the American people. Instead of making a plan to drive down housing, health care, and grocery costs for those who elected him, he is focusing on lining his own pockets. Democrats must stand up to Trump’s worst impulses and grifting tendencies if we are to come away from this a stronger, more prosperous nation.”

WATCH MORE INAUGURATION DAY COVERAGE:

Arizona officials weigh in on inauguration day

Arizona's Senator Mark Kelly, who attended the inauguration ceremony, shared the following statement as a new administration takes office:

“Today, our country witnessed the peaceful transfer of power, a cornerstone of our democracy.



“My focus remains on addressing the challenges that matter most to Arizonans—creating good-paying jobs, lowering everyday costs, ensuring a secure border and fair immigration system, and making sure Americans are safe.



“I’m committed to working with the new administration when we agree and standing up for what’s right when we don’t.”

Last session, Ciscomani was recognized as the most bipartisan member of the Arizona delegation, based on his voting record.

He told me during our conversation, that despite the Republican majority, he's again ready to work across the aisle.

"I will continue to work with anyone that wants to advance border security, that wants to advance good work for our veterans, wants to advance a good international presence, and wants to reduce and make government more efficient for the people. These are all things that I think we can all find common ground on."

Ciscomani tells me he's not concerned about President Trump putting tariffs on goods coming from places like Mexico—a widely-used talking point during the campaign last year. Ciscomani says he believes, like during his first term, Trump will use the threat of tariffs as a bargaining chip.