Rep. Grijalva announces hopes for one more term, and plans to retire after

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva has announced he will retire after next potential term in a statement sent to KGUN 9.
He released a statement on Wednesday morning:
It is my honor and privilege to represent Southern Arizona over the past 22 years in Congress. I went into Congress to give a voice to our community that had been too often ignored or dismissed. I've stayed true to that mission and I continue to take my commitment to Arizonans, working families and our environment seriously. And part of that commitment is knowing when it's time to step aside. My work in Congress is not done yet, and I have every intention of using my final term to build on the hard fought wins we’ve had for the environment and Southern Arizona. But the time is right for me to get ready to pass the torch to the next generation. I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve and for all those in my district that have guided my decisions, been a part of my voice, and helped make this tenure a success. I trust the next person eventually elected to represent this district will also be one who will unabashedly put the people above the politics, who leads by morals over expediency, and who will give a voice to the voiceless.