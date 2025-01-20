CBP One app goes offline as Trump returns to power

The CBP One app, which facilitated appointments for about 1 million immigrants to legally present themselves at U.S. ports of entry under the Biden administration, was taken offline as President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

"Effective January 20, 2025, the functionalities of CBP One™ that previously allowed undocumented aliens to submit advance information and schedule appointments at eight southwest border ports of entry is no longer available, and existing appointments have been cancelled," a message on the Customs and Border Patrol website says.

RELATED STORY |President Trump says US will 'flourish and be respected' under his leadership

The message was a huge disappointment for people on the Mexican side of the border waiting to get into the U.S.

The Associated Press was with Maria Mercado in Tijuana, Mexico, when she learned her 1 p.m. appointment was canceled. Mercado, who is from Colombia, appeared emotional as she received the news.

Gregory Bull/AP Maria Mercado, who is from Colombia but arrived from Ecuador, gets emotional as she sees that her 1pm appointment was canceled on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as she and her family wait at the border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico on Monday, Jan. 20. 2025.

The suspension of the CBP One app is likely a precursor of what's to come regarding immigration policy under the Trump administration.

The president has promised to declare a national emergency at the southern border and reinstate the "remain in Mexico" policy. In his inaugural address, Trump also said he would complete the border wall.

Many of Trump's actions are expected to face legal challenges.

RELATED STORY | What's next for Biden after leaving the White House?