Grijalva steps down as top Democrat on House Natural Resources Committee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona 7th district United States representative Raul Grijalva announced he is stepping down as the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee.
He released this statement:
After much thought, I have decided that it is the right moment to pass the torch as top Democrat on the House Natural Resource Committee for the 119th Congress. I do not make this decision lightly, as being elected Ranking Member stands as the honor of my professional career. I will continue to focus on improving my health, strengthening my mobility, and serving my district in what is likely to be a time of unprecedented challenge for our community.
I am overwhelmed by the support from my colleagues, tribal nations, and environmental organizations, on continuing to serve as Ranking Member for the 119th Congress. Since coming to Congress in 2003, it has been my utmost privilege to serve on the Natural Resources Committee. I am so deeply proud of the progress that my colleagues and I have achieved in protecting our nation’s rich natural and cultural heritage, advancing justice for communities overburdened by pollution, elevating Indigenous voices and honoring tribal sovereignty, fighting for the decolonization of the U.S. territories, and securing a cleaner, safer climate and energy future for all Americans.
None of our progress on the Committee would have been possible without the perseverance and determination of so many people and communities who have been fighting for this progress for decades. I am continually humbled by your strength and inspired by your fearlessness. Our collective voice in demanding progress has proven that the laws and issues that pass through our Committee are among the most important for our society’s future.
To all of you, my colleagues, and to my dedicated staff, family, medical team, and the people of Arizona who have supported me throughout my tenure as Ranking Member on the Committee and during my treatment over the past year, I extend my most profound and heartfelt gratitude. I look forward to continuing to support the vital work of the Committee while leading Arizona’s 7th District in overcoming the new challenges we will face.
Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.)