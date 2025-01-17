Pima County GOP Chair shares thoughts on incoming Trump administration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “I think the country is a little broken right now,” reflects Pima County GOP Chair Kathleen Winn. She's been in the role of party chair for about three weeks now—taking over the role just as Inauguration Day approaches.

“I hope in the next four years we come together and we stop the divisiveness inside our party, but also with each other,” she said.

Winn says she's already looking forward to the Trump Administration heading back to the White House for a second term.

"I think for all of us, that we understand this was a mandate from the country, whether republican, democratic, or independent, to change the direction of the country,” she said.

“If he gets the cabinet that he's selected, that America will benefit from this election.”

But she also says there's a lot of work to be done as the executive power in Washington shifts back toward her own party.

“The world is a little bit unstable," Winn said. "The economy, the inflation rates, the cost of living, the cost of goods. We need to secure the border. We need to rely on our own energy sources and make America independent, and make America strong because when America is strong, the world is strong.

“We are spending money that we don’t have,” said Winn.

Winn also tells me the issues she says she sees nationwide are reflected back here in her home county.

“It seems like whatever is wrong in the country seems to be times 10 in Pima County," said Winn. "We have a huge drug problem. Fentanyl and other drugs. And we have a huge homelessness problem.”

She says she's hoping the President-elect makes those particular issues a top priority when he re-enters the Oval Office on Monday.

“I think its time to shrink government, and I believe that this president will bring it back under control,” Winn said. “He's promised to do that so let's hope he can keep his promises.”

But Winn says she believes all parties will have to come together to bring those promises from the campaign trail to fruition.

“People can work across the aisle and solve problems, and I'm hoping that this is the start of that on Monday, Jan. 20.”