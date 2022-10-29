Pima County Judge: No sanction for Conover, PCAO in Remington case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Pima County Superior Court judge also ruled Friday, Oct. 28 that she won't sanction Pima County Attorney Laura Conover in the case against Ryan Remington, the former Tucson police officer accused of shooting and killing Richard Lee Richard in 2021.

Judge Danelle Liwski told Conover and the Pima County Attorney's Office staff to refrain from discussing this specific case, as well as officer involved shootings in general, in public forums.

Remington's lawyer Mike Storie argued that because Conover has a brother on TPD's force, she should have to recuse herself from the case.

Conover's brother also serves on the union board that pays attorneys' fees for accused police officers. The prosecution says that alone is not enough to account for a conflict of interest. Liwski agreed.

Storie also said comments Conover made in presentation to a local democrats club should get her sanctioned, arguing she was doing "victory laps that she charged a cop," and patting herself on the back for having the courage to press charges.

But the State said Conover never named Remington specifically in that meeting, nor did she make specific references. Liwski warned that her comments in that forum were pointed enough that it could have been clear who she was talking about.

Liwski did say if Conover and PCAO staff don't refrain from similar comments, she will issue a sanction.

