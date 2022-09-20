Family of Richard Lee Richards files civil suit against City of Tucson, Remington

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The family of Richard Lee Richards has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Tucson and Ryan Remington, the former Tucson Police Officer who shot and killed Richards in November of 2021.

"Our goal in filing this lawsuit is to seek some measure of justice on behalf of Mr. Richards and his family," said Richards family attorney John Bradley.

KGUN 9 obtained a copy of the filed lawsuit. It does not show a specific amount of damage money requested. Bradley said he would let a judge or jury decide the amount in the suit.

Bradley cited civil rights violations, discrimination and trauma to the family as reasons behind the lawsuit.

"Mr. Remington's shooting of Mr. Richards as he sat there in the wheelchair without using or even attempting to use any other method of non-deadly force is a violation of Mr. Richards' constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable seizure, and to be free from discrimination because of his disability," said Bradley.

Remington was off duty at the time of the incident but had apparently approached Richards outside a Walmart after an employee told him Richards had shoplifted. The meeting escalated to the shooting after Richards left in his wheelchair and headed to a nearby Lowes, reports say.

Tucson Police have said Richards ignored Remington's order to put down a knife as he tried to enter another a nearby Lowe's Garden Center.

It was then that Remington ultimately fired nine rounds at Richards, which was captured in a surveillance video.

Attorney Mike Storie, who is representing Remington in a separate case where the former officer is facing manslaughter charges, has said that Richards did pose a threat to Remington and despite being in a wheelchair/mobility scooter at the time of the incident.

Bradley praised the City of Tucson for acting quickly to fire Remington in January but also said the family has "been through enough."

"Mr. Remington's actions have also caused deep sorrow, anguish and trauma to Mr. Richards' family. Mr. Remington's constitutional violations are obvious, and on video," said Bradley. He continued: "We are asking the City of Tucson to resolve this matter quickly, and without further trauma to Mr. Richards' family."

