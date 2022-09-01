Watch Now
Court releases former TPD officer Ryan Remington to supervision of pretrial services

Defense counsel agrees to releasement
Former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington appeared in court for his arraignment, following a recent indictment.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 18:24:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington appeared in court Thursday for his arraignment, following a recent indictment.

According to court documents, the superior court decided to release Remington to the supervision of pretrial services after hearing arguments. He pleaded not guilty.

However, his release comes with the following conditions:

  • He must not contact anyone related to the victim he apparently shot and killed
  • He is not allowed to have a gun
Former TPS Officer Ryan Remington Timeline

The court also clarified if someone living with Remington has a gun, it has to remain locked and out of use to the former police officer.

His next hearing is a case management conference on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

