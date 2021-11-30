Tucson Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road Monday evening.

Officers responded to the parking lot of 1800 W. Valencia Road, near Oak Tree Drive at around 6 p.m. for a report of an incident, according to TPD. Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately released.

