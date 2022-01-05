Officer who shot, killed wheelchair-using suspect fired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson police officer who shot and killed a wheelchair-using suspect in November has been fired.

A city press release said Tucson police chief Chad Kasmar directed an internal administrative investigation that led to the termination of Ryan Remington, who was off duty when he shot and killed 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who had been accused of stealing from a Walmart.

RELATED: Conover on deadly TPD shooting: 'The video is jarring'

The shooting happened near the Walmart on Valencia Road near Oak Tree Drive Nov. 29.

A Walmart employee told Remington that Richards had stolen a toolbox. Remington caught up with Richards in the parking lot and asked to see a receipt. Richards pulled out a knife and started to enter the garden center-area at a nearby Lowe's. Another officer arrived at the scene, and both officers told Richards not to enter the store.

TPD Wheelchair shooting: Did situation call for deadly force?

Remington fired nine rounds at Richards, hitting him in the back and side. Richards later died.

The press release said Remington, who was hired in 2017, has 10 days to appeal the decision to the City of Tucson Civil Service Commission.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

