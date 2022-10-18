Pima County constable to retire after being attacked during an eviction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Associate Presiding Justice for Precinct 1 Constable John Dorer is preparing to retire. He tells KGUN 9 a recent attack encouraged him to make the decision.

He reveals last month, a fellow constable asked him for help with an eviction on the westside of town.

Dorer says the evictee was fighting with a maintenance man when he got to the scene. That's when the man being evicted and his two teenage sons began attacking Dorer.

Dorer confirms he is currently "on leave" and seeking medical treatment due to the fight.

He plans to retire in November after working 2 years as a constable. Dorer has made Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher aware of his decision.

Prior to his service as a constable, Dorer says he served 21 years as a Tucson Police Officer and nine years with the University of Arizona Police Department.

Dorer told KGUN 9 he thinks anyone running for constable should have prior law enforcement experience.

According to Dorer, three people were detained as a result of this incident, but only one was charged.

Court proceedings are in progress.

