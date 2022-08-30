Pima County constable suggests safety changes to their current protocol

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Since the death of Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, serving of eviction notices has continued for constables in Pima County.

Pima County Justice for Precinct 1 Constable John Dorer says they serve eviction notices anywhere from three times a week to everyday.

He made it clear he could not speak for all of the constables, but only on his behalf.

“We all maintain our own schedules, our own process. We’re governed by some guidelines, but it’s an individual process,” Constable Dorer shared.

He completed a full day of serving eviction notices on Monday.

"Basically what an eviction is doing; it is taking possession of the unit and turning that over to the rightful owner,” Constable Dorer explained.

A homeowner or apartment manager will usually only accompany constables when talking to a tenant, but they have the option to ask for backup if they feel it’s necessary.

"We have discussed safety issues. We have made some suggestions,” Constable Dorer revealed.

One of his suggestions was to require check-outs when going from address to address.

"By checking out, I mean listing on the radio when you're out at a location,” Constable Dorer said. "Right now, there's no policy saying we have to and it's a personal preference."

Another practice he suggested is requiring all constables to have standardized training.

“I would like to see at the state level some changes requiring a full POST certification, at least at certain instances,” Constable Dorer suggested.

Pima County Supervisor for District 2 Matt Heinz said possible changes in practices are being discussed.

“I think we can at least pass a policy that makes it clear that in Pima County, the supervisors feel it is not safe or appropriate to be forcing constables without backup to be serving these orders ever again,” he said.

Supervisor Heinz told KGUN 9 the board plans to discuss protocol at their meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.