A look at the job functions of a constable

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — It has been just weeks since Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay served an eviction notice and was killed at the Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson.

With the General Elections weeks away, her Constable seat for Precinct 8 is open as well as Precinct 2 and 3. Ahead of the election, KGUN9 spoke with Bennett Bernal, Constable for Precinct 6 about the safety of his job and what he wants community members to know ahead of the election. Bernal says the biggest misconception people have on Constables is the actual function of the job.

“Well, I think the misconception is that we are not law enforcement. We are elected officials first. Our job is to do criminal and civil papers," said Constable Bernal.

The list of requirements to become a Constable are:

18 years of age or older at the time of the appointment

Registered to vote in the precinct

A resident of the precinct

The same political party as the person vacating the office

According to Pima County's website, since this will be filling a vacancy, it will need to be the same political party as the Constable that is being replaced. In this case, it is a Democrat. But in the election, it can be either party.

Constable Bernal has been serving Pima County for 13 years. He says the biggest change in the past 5 years is more and more people suffering from mental health issues.

He says that when he serves an eviction notice he truly never knows what he is going to walk into. But, there are resources that can help for those who may be in danger of getting evicted.

Calling the Pima County Constable’s office at (520) 724-5442 will get you in touch with a social worker to help you with programs and temporary assistance. Constable Bernal says that taking advantage of time is key to getting the agencies to work with you, rather than against you

“People say how can you love a job where you kick people out, and it’s not that. It’s the ones that you can help. Yes we can have to do our job, we made an oath to that but I think there’s so many opportunities to get people the help they need," said Constable Bernal.