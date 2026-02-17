PCSD: Evidence from gloves have 'no DNA hits in CODIS'

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is sharing new information Tuesday in the case of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

According to a news release, DNA evidence from gloves found about two miles from the house was submitted to a lab in Florida and to CODIS this morning. PCSD says there were no DNA hits in CODIS and have been no confirmed matches in this investigation.

As investigators continue to search for evidence, the Sheriff's Department says it has three focuses. DNA evidence is still a focus, with PCSD stating, "this process takes time." PCSD says there is other DNA evidence found at Guthrie's home that is also being analyzed. On Monday, Sheriff Chris Nanos put out a statement saying the Guthrie family has been cleared as suspects in the case. Nanos said "the family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case."

Another focus is Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker, which officials say they are attempting to find the deivce and are working with the manufacturer and other experts in the field. PCSD also stated in a news release, that doorbell video released by the FBI is also a focus. Investigators are working with Walmart management to identify and isolate the person who bought the backpack shown in the video.

Investigators say they are still processing evidence from two search warrants executed last week. As KGUN 9 previously reported, those who were detained or questioned have been released and no arrests have been made.

At this time, the Pima County Sheriff's Department says it has no press conferences scheduled.