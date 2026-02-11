Man detained, questioned, then released in the Nancy Guthrie case

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) and FBI released video images Tuesday of an armed subject in front of Nancy Guthrie's house, tampering with the camera, the morning of her disappearance.

The subject making it hard to identify with a ski mask, gloves, covered from head to toe.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted these photos and videos to social media stating, “Law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

According to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Nancy did not have a subscription to store the camera data so they had to work with the camera company.

John Iannarelli, retired FBI agent explains what the footage can reveal.

“The FBI can take these images and forensically review them to determine the exact height of the individual.We can get the approximate weight,which will give clothing size as well, including shoe size, all of which will help narrow down who this subject may be.”

Savannah Guthrie reposted the footage to her Instagram with the caption, “Someone out there recognizes this person. We believe she is still out there. Bring her home.”

Hours later, PCSD says they detained a subject during a traffic stop about 60 miles south of Tucson in Rio Rico, AZ and was being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

PCSD, assisted by the FBI's Evidence Response Team, conducted a court-authorized search of a location in Rio Rico related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. PCSD says the operation began at about 9:30 p.m. and concluded their search of a property around 12:45 Wednesday morning.

The man who was detained was also released.

FBI agents were also seen near Nancy’s daughter Annie’s house Tuesday afternoon. KGUN 9 asked the FBI what they were doing and they said they are continuing to canvass the area and follow up on all leads and tips they are receiving from the public.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance.