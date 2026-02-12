Black glove reported to have been found near Nancy Guthrie’s home by FBI

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The FBI conducted what appeared to be renewed searches at both Nancy Guthrie's home and her daughter Annie Guthrie's homes on Wednesday, as the search for the missing woman entered its 11th day.

Investigators did not disclose to KGUN9 why they returned to search the properties again. The Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter also circled the area for approximately 30 minutes during the renewed investigation.

According to The New York Post, FBI agents recovered a black glove from a roadside near Nancy Guthrie's house. A person is seen wearing gloves in surveillance footage from Nancy's home the night she disappeared.

The FBI declined to comment on the investigation, citing the ongoing nature of the case. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they don't have details to confirm but will provide updates when available.

"You can feel how they're desperate. We're in 11 days. She's elderly, she has health problems," Arizona Senator Mark Kelly said.

Kelly said he spoke with Sheriff Chris Nanos on Tuesday, who told him hundreds of agents and investigators are working the case in coordination with the FBI.

"Hopefully one of these leads will lead to her being found," Kelly said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has received approximately 18,000 tips overall since February 1st, with more than 4,000 coming between Tuesday and Wednesday alone. Deputies could not confirm whether all calls were related to the Guthrie case.

"Share the information. Let law enforcement decide if it's a worthwhile lead," Kelly said.

Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, (520) 351-4800 or 88-CRIME.

