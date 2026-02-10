FBI releases photos, videos of suspect in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case

The FBI released photos and videos of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie missing person case, Tuesday morning.

The following message was posted on FBI Director Kash Patel's X account:

Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors - including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems. Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit http://tips.fbi.gov

Watch the videos here:

NEST footage No. 2 of Nancy Guthrie missing person suspect

NEST footage of Nancy Guthrie missing person suspect

See the images here:

The search for missing Tucson woman Nancy Guthrie is now in its tenth day. Yesterday, Savannah Guthrie released a new video on her IG asking the public for help, and the FBI also issued a statement that read:

For more than a week, FBI agents, analysts, and professional staff have worked around the clock to reunite Nancy Guthrie with her family. The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time. Additional personnel from FBI field offices across the nation continue to deploy to Tucson. We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support, and investigative teams. But we still need the public's help.

Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home. We need that person to share what they know. Please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

