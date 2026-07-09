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PACC fully reopens after distemper outbreak

Pima Animal Care Center relies on volunteers to provide service to the pets at the shelter. Between 775 - 1,000 volunteers contribute a total of 62,000-80,000 hours each year according to PACC.
KGUN 9
Pima Animal Care Center relies on volunteers to provide service to the pets at the shelter. Between 775 - 1,000 volunteers contribute a total of 62,000-80,000 hours each year according to PACC.
Pima Animal Care Center relies on volunteers to provide service to the pets at the shelter. Between 775 - 1,000 volunteers contribute a total of 62,000-80,000 hours each year according to PACC.
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Animal Care Center has reopened all sections of the shelter after temporarily limiting public access due to a canine distemper outbreak.

Ten of roughly 500 dogs tested positive for the disease, which is highly contagious and can be deadly to puppies and adult dogs.

The shelter's largest housing section reopened last week after all the dogs there tested negative.

The last three kennel sections opened Wednesday, and the Eastside PACC Adoption Center reopened June 30.

Regular intake resumed on Sunday.

PACC Dogs

Local News

Disease outbreak forces Pima Animal Care Center to halt adoptions, limit intake

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Dog at PACC

Eastside News

Eastside PACC adoption center to reopen Saturday after distemper outbreak

KGUN 9 News Staff
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Westside News

PACC reopens parts of shelter after canine distemper cases

Athena Kehoe

PACC said the shelter received national praise for its handling of the outbreak, citing feedback from a University of Florida shelter medicine expert.

The public is encouraged to visit the shelter to meet available dogs and cats.

Another 750 dogs and 650 cats remain in foster care awaiting permanent homes.

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