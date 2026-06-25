PACC reopens parts of shelter after canine distemper cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Adoptions are starting to reopen at the Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) after a canine distemper outbreak forced the shelter to pause adoptions and limit intake.

PACC announced it will start reopening sections of the shelter after test results from about 50 dogs came back negative for distemper. The shelter said the cat room and a section of dog kennels known as Harry's Haven have reopened to the public.

The shelter's Eastside adoption center at 7225 E. Broadway Blvd reopened Saturday after test results showed the dogs housed there did not have distemper.

According to PACC, the first distemper case was identified at the end of May. They believe the outbreak can be traced back to two stray dogs brought into the shelter. Although the dogs received vaccinations upon intake, PACC said they were likely infected before arriving and weren't at the shelter long enough to receive booster vaccinations.

One dog has died during the outbreak.

Canine distemper is a contagious virus that can spread before dogs begin showing obvious symptoms, making outbreaks difficult to contain.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

"It has a pretty high fatality rate. I think half of adult dogs tend to pass from this. Obviously, that can be higher in puppies," veterinarian Elana Paras said.

Paras said symptoms can begin with respiratory illness.

"Eye goob, nose discharge, coughing, and then GI signs like vomiting and diarrhea," Paras said. "And probably most notably, neurological signs. Those can be really scary, so seizures, incoordination, things like that."

PACC said all dogs are vaccinated upon intake, but it takes time for immunity to develop.

"Regardless of if it's a puppy or an adult dog, if we don't know the vaccination history, we always give at least two of those vaccines to really stimulate the immune system and make your own antibodies to make sure you're protected," Paras said.

The shelter said contagious diseases such as distemper and parvovirus continue to be seen throughout Pima County, and is encouraging pet owners to take advantage of free and reduced-cost vaccination clinics.

PACC also said it is preparing for the Fourth of July, when shelters often see an increase in lost pets.

When pets go missing, they usually don't go further than two miles from their home, according to PACC. Here are some tips that folks can use to get them home.

"I know they're worried about the Fourth of July. It's really common for animals to get lost, so making sure that your animals are nice and secured during that event is important," Paras said.