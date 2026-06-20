Eastside PACC adoption center to reopen Saturday after distemper outbreak

Pima Animal Care Center's Eastside Adoptions Center reopens Saturday, three days after a distemper outbreak forced PACC to halt adoptions and limit intake.

EPAC, at 7225 E. Broadway Blvd., will have about 20 dogs and a half-dozen cats and kittens available. None of the dogs is shedding the virus, and all show high immunity, PACC said. Cats aren't affected by canine distemper.

Adoptions remain on hold at PACC's Silverbell location until those animals are confirmed disease-free. Dogs that test clear will be moved to EPAC for adoption while testing continues at Silverbell.

"We should begin to get those results the first part of next week," PACC Director Steve Kozachik said. "With that information we will be able to relocate the fully protected/fully safe dogs into one pod of kennels and make them available for the public, even while we continue to triage the rest of the shelter."

Eight dogs tested positive for distemper last week, and one died. PACC has only accepted dogs that are dangerous or need emergency care since June 17, a limit expected to run through at least July 2.

Distemper has no cure and kills about half of infected adult dogs and 80% of puppies. Anyone who adopted or fostered a PACC dog in the past three weeks should watch for coughing, fever, eye or nose discharge, vomiting, seizures or paralysis, and call a vet if symptoms appear.

EPAC hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, noon-6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday.