Westbound I-10 closed east of Tucson due to brush fire, ADOT said

UPDATE (5:05 p.m.)

The eastbound lanes have reopened on I-10 just east of Tucson, according to ADOT.

——————

Both directions of Interstate 10 are closed east of Tucson because of a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The closure is near Colossal Cave/Wentworth Road, milepost 279, in Vail, officials said.

ADOT says there's no estimated time for reopening.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route, ADOT said.

This is a developing story. Check back to KGUN9.com or AZ511.com for updates.

