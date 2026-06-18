Disease outbreak forces Pima Animal Care Center to halt adoptions, limit intake

Pima Animal Care Center has stopped adoptions and is limiting which animals it will take in after a distemper outbreak hit the shelter's dog population.

Starting this week, PACC will only accept dogs that are dangerous to the public or need emergency care. The limit is expected to last at least through July 2, and possibly longer.

Eight dogs have tested positive for distemper, and one has died. Staff are testing every dog in the shelter to find and isolate infected animals. The shelter's dog count is already near 500, and officials worry it will grow worse around the Fourth of July, when fireworks send scared dogs running from home.

County Administrator Jan Lesher said the move is necessary to stop the disease from spreading into the community, and asked pet owners to check their fences before the holiday.

Distemper has no cure. It kills about half of infected adult dogs and 80% of puppies. Symptoms include coughing, fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, vomiting, and in severe cases, seizures or paralysis. Anyone who adopted or fostered a PACC dog in the last three weeks should watch for these signs and call a vet if they appear.

PACC Director Steve Kozachik is asking people who find healthy, friendly stray dogs to hold onto them and try to find the owner instead of bringing them to the shelter — check for a tag, ask neighbors, and post flyers nearby. He noted most strays already have homes.

Dogs that test negative and get vaccinated could be available for adoption again in a couple of weeks. Dogs that catch distemper and survive can still be adopted later, the shelter said.