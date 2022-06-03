Over $76 million to develop statewide EV charging stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Electric Vehicles (EV) are on the rise and with the growing market, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) wants to make sure Arizonans receive the most from new federal funding sources.

Installing EV fast chargers along Arizona’s currently designated alternative fuel corridors will be the first step in the plan ADOT says.

Funding plays a huge role and over the next five years, the state is set to receive $76.5 million in federal dollars through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

ADOT says they have hired AECOM Consultants to help roll out the plan. They also plan on reaching out to the public and key stakeholders for comments and suggestions.

