Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Rep. Grijalva Announces $11.3 million in EV funding heading to Arizona Highways

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - This July 8, 2018, file photo shows Tesla 2018 Model 3 sedans sitting on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the action Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in a posting on its website. (AP Photo/David Zalubowsi, File)
2018 Tesla Model 3,r m
Tritium Opens World-Class EV Charger Testing Facility
AP4695263413913710.JPG
Posted at 5:18 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 19:18:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva has announced that under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Arizona will receive $11.3 million to install elective vehicle charging stations.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Selects AeroVironment TurboDock Electric Vehicle Charging Station for its Green Initiative Program
Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport installs 102 AeroVironment TurboDock EV chargers

The bill was passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden. Investment into installing these charging stations will help protect Arizona's environment, bring good-paying jobs, and support the rapidly growing electric vehicle production.

Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and Congressional Democrats, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for Arizonans. This is a major victory for Arizona’s drivers, our economy, and our environment
Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva

Currently, in the United States, there are around 100,000 charging stations, which is not nearly enough to support the growing number of EV owners. President Joe Biden’s goal is to expand the U.S. network to 500,000 chargers and grow electric vehicles sales to 50 percent of the automobile market by 2030.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!