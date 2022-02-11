Rep. Grijalva Announces $11.3 million in EV funding heading to Arizona Highways

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva has announced that under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Arizona will receive $11.3 million to install elective vehicle charging stations.

The bill was passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden. Investment into installing these charging stations will help protect Arizona's environment, bring good-paying jobs, and support the rapidly growing electric vehicle production.

Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and Congressional Democrats, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver for Arizonans. This is a major victory for Arizona’s drivers, our economy, and our environment Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva

Currently, in the United States, there are around 100,000 charging stations, which is not nearly enough to support the growing number of EV owners. President Joe Biden’s goal is to expand the U.S. network to 500,000 chargers and grow electric vehicles sales to 50 percent of the automobile market by 2030.

