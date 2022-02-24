Senator Steel's EV bill passes in senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Victoria Steel's bills that are promoting electric vehicles and clean-burning fuels passed the senate yesterday afternoon.

“I’m thrilled that these bills cleared the first hurdle of passing in the Senate. Electric vehicles are not the way of the future, they're here and now,” “Arizona can’t be left behind as this lucrative and environmentally conscious industry revs up and we need to clear the way by passing bills like SB 1154 and SB 1152.” Senator Victoria Steel

The bills will now be moved to the House.

SB 1152: Requires Department of Transportation to develop a Zero Emission Vehicle Plan.

SB 1154: Creates the transportation electrification study committee to increase the use of alternative fuels.

