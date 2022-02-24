Watch
Senator Steel's EV bill passes in senate

Ross D. Franklin/AP
State Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, left, R-Phoenix, stands with Sens. Martin Quezada, back middle, D-Phoenix, and Victoria Steele, second from right, D-Tucson, as they vote to adjourn the Arizona Senate legislative session as Majority Leader Rick Gray, front left, R-Sun City, and Sen. Sylvia Allen, front right, R-Snowflake, stay seated Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Phoenix. The Arizona Senate's plan to pass a series of House bills and possibility consider two pieces of coronavirus-related legislation were upended Tuesday when a majority of members quickly voted to adjourn for the year in a 16-14 vote, with three Republicans joining the Democrats for the majority. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 11:29 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 13:29:42-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Victoria Steel's bills that are promoting electric vehicles and clean-burning fuels passed the senate yesterday afternoon.

“I’m thrilled that these bills cleared the first hurdle of passing in the Senate. Electric vehicles are not the way of the future, they're here and now,” “Arizona can’t be left behind as this lucrative and environmentally conscious industry revs up and we need to clear the way by passing bills like SB 1154 and SB 1152.”
Senator Victoria Steel

The bills will now be moved to the House.

SB 1152: Requires Department of Transportation to develop a Zero Emission Vehicle Plan.

SB 1154: Creates the transportation electrification study committee to increase the use of alternative fuels.

