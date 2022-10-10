Nightfall opening ushers in big numbers for Old Tucson's return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nightfall's opening weekend brought in big numbers for Old Tucson, the first time the park has been open since fall of 2020.

This was the first time Nightfall was held since 2019.

Old Tucson General Manager Kiki Keefner said the attendance numbers each night for opening weekend, Thursday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 9, were double the size of the corresponding nights in 2019.

According to Keefner, nearly 3,000 people walked through the gates of Old Tucson on Saturday night..

Keefner says she and the Old Tucson staff are not only pleased with not only the big numbers overall. They're also happy with the number of families who came out to the park.

American Heritage Railways, the Colorado-based leaseholders of Old Tucson, re-imagined Nightfall this year as a more immersive event with a sliding-scale scare factor visitors can control themselves. The new concept allows Nightfall to be a potentially more family-friendly event than it has been in past years.

For those planning to attend this year's Nightfall, it is open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 30. Ticket prices vary depending on the day, and advance ticket purchase is required.

Visit nightfallaz.com for more information.

