American Heritage Railways to assume Old Tucson lease

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — American Heritage Railways, based in Durango, Colorado, is poised to take over Old Tucson Studios.

In a Notice of Recommendation for Award memo to supervisors, Pima County has confirmed its recommendation that American Heritage Railways is awarded the Old Tucson Lease.

KGUN 9 has confirmed with American Heritage Railways general manger John Harper, his company's intent to reopen Old Tucson.

American Heritage Railways operates several railways in the United States, including the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad.

They will operate Old Tucson Studios under a subsidiary corporation called Old Tucson Entertainment LLC.

Old Tucson closed in August of 2020. The lease reverted back to Pima County — which owns the property.

Pima County opened a bidding process and began negotiating with American Heritage Railways back in September.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on approving the lease at its April 5 meeting.