Old Tucson exclusive: Reopening October 1 with immersive Nightfall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old Tucson Studios closed its doors indefinitely on September 14th, 2020.

In March, we were the first to tell you about American Heritage Railways taking over the Wild West theme park.

Now, the new leaseholder tells KGUN 9 it will reopen the park Saturday, October 1, more than two years after it closed.

"We've spent a lot of time down here dealing with the infrastructure of the park," said Director of Production Mike May. "We're putting in a new network system in, we're reinstalling the sound system, we're reinstalling the lighting system. We've been working with the county to get all of the kitchens re-up to code and remodeled."

That work is ramping up, now that they have a firm date set for reopening Old Tucson.

KGUN 9

"We are going to reopen the park officially with Nightfall as the grand reopening," May said. "October 1st is the plan. It's going to run all of October."

Nightfall has been Old Tucson's signature fall event for 30 years.

KGUN Nightfall at Old Tucson

With American Heritage Railways operating the park, May says expect an even bigger and better Nightfall.

They have hired a a writer-director who specializes in immersive events.

"If you want to come in here and you want to just enjoy the park and you want to be scared, that's great," explained May. "We're totally going to do that. But if you want to come in here and spend hours and hours really digging through the storyline and talking to all the characters and trying to solve the mystery of what's going on, we're doing that too."

May says American Heritage Railways is now putting out a call for Nightfall actors, with auditions coming soon.

"July 8th through 10th," said May. "Probably mostly on-site here at Old Tucson. Probably at a few other locations around the city."

The theme park is using a casting agency for the auditions.

American Heritage Railways officials confirm actors will earn between $14 and $20 an hour, with supervisors, directors and managers earning more.