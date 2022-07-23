Old Tucson hires local businesswoman as general manager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Old Tucson Studios is gearing up to reopen for Nightfall in October. Now, the Wild West theme park has a new general manager.
American Heritage Railways, the new lease holder of Old Tucson, named local businesswoman Kristen "Kiki" Keefner as general manager on Friday.
She has an extensive background in the hospitality industry in Tucson.
“It was particularly important for us to find a general manager that knows the community and has a rich history in the food and beverage industry, events, and human resources," said Vice President and General Manager of American Heritage Railways, John Harper, in a news release.
Work continues on making upgrades to Old Tucson ahead of the reopening for Nightfall.
