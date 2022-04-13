Watch
Murder trials reset for child victims Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez

Trials moved to the Fall of 2022
It was a Tucson mystery that touched hearts around the world.  Where did six-year-old Isabel Celis go? The answer that finally came tied the fates--and the deaths of two girls together.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 13, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — This year marks 10 years since 6-year-old Isabel Celis was reportly taken from her midtown home in the middle of the night.

On April 20, 2012, Isabel's father called 911 to report her missing.

Fast forward, June 4, 2014, the family of 14-year-old Maribel Gonzalez reported her missing.

The girls would be found years apart in the same general area of Avra Valley and Trico Roads.

In 2018, a Pima County Grand Jury handed up a 22-count indictment on Christopher Clements, to include two counts of first-degree murder.

Clements' trial has been moved a few times and on Monday, April 11, a judge reset the trial dates again to August and September of this year.

Currently, Clements is on trial in Maricopa County for a number of burglary charges up there.

