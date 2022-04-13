Murder trials reset for child victims Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — This year marks 10 years since 6-year-old Isabel Celis was reportly taken from her midtown home in the middle of the night.

On April 20, 2012, Isabel's father called 911 to report her missing.

Fast forward, June 4, 2014, the family of 14-year-old Maribel Gonzalez reported her missing.

The girls would be found years apart in the same general area of Avra Valley and Trico Roads.

In 2018, a Pima County Grand Jury handed up a 22-count indictment on Christopher Clements, to include two counts of first-degree murder.

Clements' trial has been moved a few times and on Monday, April 11, a judge reset the trial dates again to August and September of this year.

Currently, Clements is on trial in Maricopa County for a number of burglary charges up there.