Missing fire fighter's car found at Sierra Vista Walmart

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — The car of a missing Bureau of Land Management fire fighter has now been located.

38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen Friday night.

Then early Saturday morning, security cameras at the Sierra Vista Walmart showed him running out of the parking lot and toward the desert.

Sierra Vista Police, Fire, and EMS posted the updated Monday afternoon.

Gladics was wearing dark clothing and a dark ball cap before he went missing.

If you have any information please call Sierra Vista Police.

