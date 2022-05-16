Watch
Firefighter goes missing over weekend

Confirmed through Forest Service
The Forest Service - Coronado National Forest
Posted at 10:54 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A firefighter from Nevada went missing over the weekend in Sierra Vista.

Coronado National Forest officials say 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was working out of the Sierra Vista Municipal Airport when he failed to report for duty Sunday morning.

Investigators describe him as Caucasian, 6'4" and 190 pounds.

They believe he could have traveled in a white 2016 Ford Explorer with the government plate I-620212.

These following characteristics may help identify him:

  • Detailed black tattoo of feathered bird wings on his back
  • Star tattoo on the nape of the neck
  • Sometimes wears a beard that is a darker brown

If anyone has information about Gladics or his whereabouts, please call (541) 286-5233 or email Ian.Gladics@gmail.com.
