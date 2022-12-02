Indictment lifted against former TPD officer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An indictment has been dropped against a former Tucson Police Officer who shot and killed a man who was at the time in a mobility scooter.

Ryan Remington was fired from TPD in the shooting death of Richard Lee Richards in November 2021.

Witnesses said Richards stole a tool box from a Walmart and threatened a store employee with a knife when that employee asked Richards for a receipt.

Video shows Richards driving his mobility scooter towards a nearby Loew’s store as police order him to stop.

Remington had been working off-duty security for the Walmart. He shot Richards when the man, still holding the knife, would not stop from entering the Loew’s.

An autopsy found seven shots in Richard’s body.

Remington’s attorney Mike Storie told Judge Danelle Liwski that prosecutor Chris Ward gave Grand Jurors misleading information, and the Grand Jury decided to indict Remington, including information on the question of whether Richards was able to get out of the scooter and walk, and whether it was reasonable for Remington to have regarded Richards as having committed an aggravated assault that justified strong action to keep him from threatening others.

Prosecutor Chris Ward defended his interpretation of the information he presented to Grand Jurors, and Judge Liwski made clear she did not feel prosecutors committed any misconduct.

But Judge Liwski still remanded the case for a new presentation that will let a new Grand Jury decide if Remington should be re-indicted.

The Judge’s ruling effectively removes the previous indictment. The Judge and attorneys will revisit the case in a hearing January 6th.

